For the month of April, Williamson County was found to have a 2.8 percent unemployment rate, the single lowest rate in the state. Williamson's southern neighbor Maury County, however, was found to have the single highest unemployment rate in the state at 8 percent.
Released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor, the latest monthly county unemployment rates show a stark contrast between Williamson and Maury counties.
Williamson County's rate dropped by .5 percentage points in April to 2.8 percent from its rate of 3.3 percent in March. Maury County's unemployment rate from March to April jumped by a staggering 3.3 percentage points, from 4.7 to 8 percent.
Looking at Williamson County's three major cities, Spring Hill was found to have the highest estimated unemployment rate for the month of April at 3.8 percent, a jump of 1.6 percentage points over March's rate of 3.8
Brentwood and Franklin's unemployment rates were tied for the month of April at 2.5 percent. These estimated unemployment rates show significant improvements over Brentwood's rate in March of 3.3, and Franklin's rate in March of 3.2.
To view a complete analysis of the April 2021 unemployment rates for Tennessee, click here.
