Beginning on Monday, June 29, The Williamson County Health Department's drive-through COVID-19 testing and mask distribution site at the Williamson County Agricultural Center will change their testing times to 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
According to a news release, the testing site will also be closed on Friday, July 3, in remembrance of Independence Day.
WCHD reminds community members to follow CDC guidelines by physically distancing and wearing a mask while in public settings, as well as encouraging businesses to continue to follow Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge Guidelines.
“We would like to remind the community that if they are coming to receive a test, they should plan on self-isolating until their test results come back to prevent transmission if results are positive,” Williamson County Health Director Cathy Montgomery said in the news release.
All COVID-19 tests and masks provided by the state are free to the public, regardless of county of residency, and individuals do not have to present symptoms to be tested. According to the state, test results are currently being provided within 4 to 7 days of testing.
For updating information, people can subscribe to Williamson County’s Public Information text opt-in system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.
The Tennessee Department of Health is also posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The state has also listed other COVID-19 testing sites in Middle Tennessee here.
The Williamson County Agricultural Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
