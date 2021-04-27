The Williamson County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment.
The county is still offering vaccines by appointment, but they are no longer required for first doses.
According to a WCHD news release, the county is offering 100 non-appointment vaccinations each day.
Vaccines will continue to be offered to Tennesseans aged 16 and older in a drive-thru system at the Williamson County Agricultural Center located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
For more information about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Williamson County, including hours of operation can be found here.
Anyone wishing to schedule a vaccine appointment can do so through the state or through Vaccinefinder.org.
