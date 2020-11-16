The Williamson County Health Department will be offering free drive-thru flu shots on Thursday during a special “Fight Flu Tennessee” vaccination event on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The event will be held at the Williamson County Agricultural Center Thursday from noon until 6 p.m. Participants receive a free flu shot without having to leave their vehicle.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said WCHD Director Cathy Montgomery.
”The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Williamson County who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing, which is ordinarily held at the Agricultural Center, will not be held Thursday and will instead resume Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 12:20 p.m.
“The Williamson County Health Department recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older,” reads a release from the WCHD. “The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.
Click here for more information on how to protect yourself from the flu in Tennessee.
