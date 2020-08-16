The Williamson County Government has announced the return to normal business operations on Monday, Aug. 17., after the building was closed on Friday due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The Judicial Center, which houses the Williamson County criminal and civil courts, is located at 135 4th Ave South in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.