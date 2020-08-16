Williamson County Judicial Center Franklin Courthouse

Williamson County Judicial Center

 Courtesy of Google

The Williamson County Government has announced the return to normal business operations on Monday, Aug. 17., after the building was closed on Friday due to a COVID-19 exposure

The Judicial Center, which houses the Williamson County criminal and civil courts, is located at 135 4th Ave South in Franklin. 

The county government gave no additional details on the exposure.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.