The Tennessee Highway Safety Office, a division of the state’s office of Homeland Security, announced on Tuesday that Williamson County law enforcement agencies will receive $380,800 in federal grants.
The funds, which come from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), are part of more than $22 million worth of federal grants that will be distributed to law enforcement agencies across the state.
The NHTSA is an agency of the federal government whose stated purpose is to "save lives, prevent injuries [and] reduce vehicle-related crashes." The NHTSA awards more than $500 million annually to law enforcement agencies across the country for the purpose of funding safety programs.
“Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis.
“Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.”
The breakdown of grants awarded to Williamson County agencies are as follows:
- $30,000 to the Fairview Police Department for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement
- $40,000 to the Franklin Police Department for police traffic services
- $42,000 to the Nolensville Police Department for police traffic services
- $228,800 to the 21st Judicial District Attorney General for DUI prosecution
- $40,000 to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for police traffic services
The awarded funds are intended to be used during the current 2020-21 fiscal year, with over 383 federal grants making up the more than $22 million total.
