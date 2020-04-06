The Williamson County Government has altered some government operational hours to assist the state’s Stay at Home Order.
Gov. Bill Lee issued the executive order on Friday which currently extends through April 14, and in response Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson has announced that county government offices will only be open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays with all business to be handled by appointment only.
According to a public notice, any business that can be conducted by phone, electronically or by mail should be conducted that way instead of in person.
Anderson said in the letter that each office should strictly enforce the practice of communicating and operating with as little in-person contact as possible, noting that while offices will only be open to the public for two days the offices will continue to operate Monday through Friday.
“This directive shall not apply to the buildings where judicial functions are conducted (including the courthouse, judicial center, and juvenile court) or to the jail, but special rules may apply to the operations in those buildings by virtue of orders of the Tennessee Supreme Court and/or directives of the Presiding Judge of the 21st Judicial District issued pursuant to the Supreme Court Orders, and/or directives of the Williamson County Sheriff,” the notice reads.
The notice says that for any activities that must be performed in person each office will develop a process for making appointments and will announce that to the public, adding that the county’s website will share information related to this process.
Signage at the external doors of county buildings will also provide the relevant information including any phone number needed to make an appointment and what to do when the public comes to the building.
The external doors to county buildings will remain locked, and, according to the notice, citizens may gain entry only pursuant to appointment and prior arrangement with the appropriate department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.