Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson has extended the county’s mask mandate through Aug. 29 in response to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
The authority to extend the mandate was given by Gov. Bill Lee’s issuing of Executive Order 55 on Monday.
Anderson’s mandate extension was announced in a news release on Monday, and calls on residents who he said are “known for caring for one another and setting good examples” to wear masks and practice social distancing in the name of public health so that businesses can remain open and schools can open as scheduled.
“After consultation with each of the mayors of the various municipalities in Williamson County, the School Superintendents for the two school districts within the County, as well as physicians and members of the health care community, Mayor Rogers Anderson finds that there is a consensus that wearing a cloth of other face covering should be required in certain circumstances in Williamson County,” the new release reads.
As of Monday the state has reported 109,627 cases of COVID-19 which includes 1,073 deaths. The state’s numbers also include 4,756 hospitalizations and 68,471 recoveries from the virus.
Williamson County is reporting 3,230 cases, including 22 deaths.
Williamson County’s mask mandate initially took effect on July, but several exemptions to the mandate are listed below.
- Children under the age of 12.
- Anyone who cannot wear face coverings due to underlying health conditions
- Anyone who cannot remove face coverings without assistance
- Anyone in a private residence
- Anyone outdoors that can properly maintain proper social distancing
- Anyone eating or drinking
- Anyone in a place of worship, unless mandated by the place of worship
- Anyone in private motor vehicles
- Anyone working in conditions where proper social distancing can be maintained
- Anyone in government facilities, who instead will be subject to rules and regulations of that specific facility
- Anyone at a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election
- Anyone engaged in exercise or physical activity, provided proper social distancing can be maintained
- Anyone for whom wearing a face covering could pose a safety or security risk
Business are also required under the county-wide Executive Order to post signage at public entrances informing patrons of the mask mandate requirement.
As Spring Hill is split halfway between Williamson and Maury counties, the order does not yet apply to Spring Hill residents on the Maury County side.
Law enforcement across the county has been tasked with enforcement of the mandate which they have chosen to do through education first.
