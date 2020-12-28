Williamson County's mask mandate was extended and will now expire on Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
First instituted back in July, the mask mandate requires all Williamson County residents to wear a mask when in public with a number of exceptions when in places of worship and when outside and able to maintain proper distance from other people. The mandate does not include children 12 years of age and under.
While violation of the mask mandate technically constitutes a Class A Misdemeanor, which in Tennessee can result in a fine up to $2,500 or with up to 11 months and 29 days in jail, local law enforcement have yet to issue a single citation related to the order, and instead have said they plan to try and use encouragement and education over fines.
Exceptions to the mandate are as follows:
- Children 12 years old or younger
- Anyone who cannot wear face coverings due to underlying health conditions
- Anyone who cannot remove face coverings without assistance
- Anyone in a private residence
- Anyone outdoors that can properly maintain proper social distancing
- Anyone eating or drinking
- Anyone in a place of worship, unless mandated by the place of worship
- Anyone in private motor vehicles
- Anyone working in conditions where proper social distancing can be maintained
- Anyone in government facilities, who instead will be subject to rules and regulations of that specific facility
- Anyone at a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election
- Anyone engaged in exercise or physical activity, provided proper social distancing can be maintained
- Anyone for whom wearing a face covering could pose a safety or security risk
Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham was again the only Williamson County mayor to not sign onto the mask mandate extension, with his reasoning being that the mandate hurt businesses on the northern side of the city, as the city is split down the middle between Williamson and Maury counties.
Despite his refusal to sign onto the mask mandate extension, it is still in effect in the Williamson portion of the city.
To read the mask mandate extension order in its entirety, click here.
