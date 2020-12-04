As Williamson County and the country at large continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, county Mayor Rogers Anderson shared an optimistic view this week on what he foresees to be the light at the end of the tunnel.
Speaking during a Wednesday meeting of the Williamson County Highway Commission, Anderson spoke to the exhaustion many residents are likely feeling from the pandemic, but said he believed that the worst would soon be behind the county.
"I know everyone's tired of hearing about COVID-19 — likewise on my part — hopefully over the next few months we will begin to see some relief," Anderson said.
"I personally think it'll be in spring or early summer before we get through a lot of this. Even with the vaccine, it's going to take a great deal of time to get that done and deliver it out there, but I know we'll persevere and we'll come out on top on all of this."
Regarding a COVID-19 vaccine, Williamson County health officials anticipate that they will receive their first doses of the Pfizer-made vaccine this month.
County health officials currently have plans to distribute the vaccine in different phases to different demographics based on certain risk factors, with frontline healthcare workers and the elderly receiving it first.
Through clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing the contraction of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.