Save for some exceptions, all Williamson County residents will be required to wear face coverings in public starting at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
County Mayor Rogers Anderson, with the support of all mayors in Williamson County, authorized the mask mandate through a county-wide Executive Order Monday morning.
Though “not everyone was in total agreement,” according to Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander, every mayor in the county did ultimately end up supporting Anderson’s decision to impose a mask mandate given the increasingly rising numbers of cases of COVID-19.
The following is how each city in Williamson County described their support for the mask mandate:
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore
“I think this is the thing to do at this time based on the continued increase in COVID-19, based on guidance that we have from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and other health sources that we've all seen,” Moore said.
“Nashville went back to stage two, and I think it's important that we do something pretty bold right now to make sure that we don't go backwards, and [so] that we can continue to open businesses back up, many of which have been hanging on by their fingernails.”
“I come from a health background — orthopedic surgery — [and] all the way through my medical career I've worn masks, and there have been times where I wore them a long part of the day. I know that's a way to protect each other and protect ourselves.”
“In my conversations, I was hoping that the governor would allocate this to the cities because that's where the density of folks live. I felt I would like that opportunity to look very seriously at a mask mandate — the governor ended up giving that up to the counties. I was fully informed in making that decision, and I fully back Mayor Anderson's decision to do this.”
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little
“We are now facing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases over a short period of time,” Little said.
“In order to prevent the overrunning of our medical infrastructure, it is vital that we all use every way possible to lower the daily new case numbers as rapidly as possible. For this reason, we are in support of Mayor Rogers Anderson’s order.”
“This is imperative as we plan to reopen schools, businesses and enjoy other activities as we have in the past. Please protect your family and others.”
Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham
“The reason I signed on board was because we've got to get the schools open, and we've got to keep our business open,” Graham said.
“We've got to have self-discipline and at least do a few things to help make this thing drop. If not, we're never going to get the schools open, and they're going to start cutting businesses again, and that's not what I want at all.”
“The least we could do is wear the mask. We got to be smarter on social distancing so we can keep businesses open and keep schools open.”
Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander
"Part of my oath when I became mayor was to protect the health, safety and welfare of all our citizens, and I think all the citizens should be made aware that we've got to apply an abundance of caution and try to stem the tide,” Alexander said.
“Do I believe everyone will comply? Certainly not. Do I believe it will get their attention? I think it will. If it saves any number of lives, then I think it will be worthwhile.”
“Is our police department going to pull over everybody that's walking on the sidewalk without a mask? No, I don't think that's going to happen. But I do believe it's further notice to this community that we need to do more, and we need to be more careful about what we're doing.”
“Not everyone was in total agreement, there were various opinions and comments back, but overall I think we all agreed that we've got to do something. Doing nothing is just not an option.”
Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier
"We don't have a lot of tactics to try — if we don't try some things, we might end up not having a choice of staying open,” Napier said.
“If we don't do this, and we don't start to see the data take a turn for the better, we could see the schools not open in the fall. It won't take but a few of those cases possibly to shut schools down once and for all, so we're running out of time before the new school year starts.”
“All we're simply asking is wear a mask when you go out in public. I don't think that's a lot to ask people to do. Let's try it, let's see if it works. If we can do our part to protect one another by simply wearing a mask, it's not much an inconvenience at all to ask people to do that if they're in close proximity to other folks.”
