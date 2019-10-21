Telecommunications leaders met with city and county officials from across Williamson County last week to discuss progress on the national First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet.
FirstNet acting CEO Ed Parkinson and Vogue Towers CEO Pat Troxell-Tant led a discussion with local emergency management officials on Monday. The two industry leaders also received a tour of Williamson County’s state-of-the-art emergency management center.
FirstNet is an independent federal authority charged with establishing an interoperable public safety broadband network. The network is operating already in parts of Tennessee, including Williamson County.
Vogue Towers is a wireless infrastructure company based in Tennessee that focuses on the ownership of communication towers and other wireless assets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.