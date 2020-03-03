Update (8:49 p.m., March 3): With 21 out of 25 precincts reporting and 13,313 votes tallied, Biden continues his strong lead among Williamson County voters in the Democratic primary, amassing 7,243 votes for a 54 percent share.
Sanders received 2,591 votes for a 19 percent share, whereas as Michael Bloomberg received 1,753 votes for a 13 percent share. Sen. Elizabeth Warren trails closely behind Bloomberg with 1,485 votes for an 11 percent share.
Update (8:35 p.m., March 3): Joe Biden has maintained a strong lead among Williamson County voters in the Democratic primary, with 16 out of 25 voting locations showing Biden with a 54 percent share of the 9,880 votes tallied so far.
Senator Bernie Sanders has amassed 1,912 votes at just over 19 percent, whereas Michael Bloomberg received 1,323 votes for a roughly 13 percent share — a drastic difference from the unofficial early voting results, which showed Bloomberg with a comfortable lead.
The Associated Press has reported Biden as the winner in Tennessee.
(8:22 p.m., March 3)
Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a strong lead in Williamson County among those voting in the Democratic presidential primary, according to partial unofficial results from the Williamson County Election Commission. This comes in contrast with the unofficial early results, which showed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg with a strong lead.
With seven out of 25 voting locations reporting, the former vice president has amassed more than 54 percent of the votes counted so far, for a total of 2,085 out of 3,838 votes. After a sharp drop off, Sen. Bernie Sanders received almost 20 percent of the vote, with Bloomberg receiving just over 13 percent of the vote.
