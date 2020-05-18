As the state of Tennessee continues to lift restrictions on businesses, events and travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, Williamson County residents are beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels of travel, according to the latest mobility report from Google.
How the report is conducted
The report is made using data collected from Google users’ smartphones who have their Location History setting turned on; the setting is turned off by default, and can be turned off any time by visiting the Google Account page. Using mobility data from January 3 - February 6 as a baseline, this latest report looks at how those numbers compare with the period of March 28 - May 9.
Among Williamson County residents, travel in nearly all categories has increased
In the latest report, Williamson County residents were traveling to retail and recreation locations 25% less than they were during the baseline period. This shows a significant increase over the last mobility report, which measured mobility data from February 29-April 11 and found that residents were traveling to retail and recreation spots 51% less than the baseline period.
From February 29-April 11, Williamson County residents traveled to grocery stores and pharmacies 8% less than during the baseline period. From March 28-May 9, residents actually traveled to grocery stores and pharmacies more often than during the baseline period to the tune of 11%.
Williamson County residents were already traveling to parks in unprecedented numbers from February 29-April 11, with the previous report showing a 47% increase in park visits when compared to the baseline period. The latest report shows that the number of park visits continue to climb, with Williamson County residents visiting parks from March 28-May 9 85% more than during the baseline period.
Visits to transit stations have neared pre-pandemic levels, with Williamson County residents visiting transit stations only 8% less than during the baseline period, whereas from February 29-April 11, residents were visiting transit stations 39% less than during the baseline period. Workplace visits showed a similar trend, with February 29-April 11 showing residents visiting places of work 37% less, but only 22% less from March 28-May 9.
The only travel metric in the study that saw a decrease was residential visits. From February 29-April 11, residential visits saw an increase of 13%. From March 28-May 9, they saw an 8% increase when compared to the baseline period.
A glance at Williamson County’s neighbors
Residents of both Maury and Davidson counties showed signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels of travel as well.
Travel data from Maury County that saw the highest increases were visits to transit stations and retail and recreation spots, which grew since the previous report by 31% and 30%, respectively.
In Davidson County, residents traveled to parks, grocery stores and pharmacies 15% more from March 28-May 9 than during the previous report - its highest travel metrics increases.
