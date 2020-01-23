The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced road projects that may impact travel in Williamson County including some lane closures.
According to a news release, there will be a lane closure on I-65 northbound at MM 64 due to road repairs on Thursday, Jan. 23 fro 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
There will also be lane closures Saturday, Jan. 25, on I-65 at MM 53 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a bridge inspection.
Drivers should also except nightly delays in traffic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 as TDOT continues work on the Franklin Road widening project from Concord Road to Moores Lane.
The work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., where there will be intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for the installation of a gas line at the intersection of Franklin Road and Old Moores Lane.
TDOT reminds drivers to use caution in these areas, and anytime that road crews or emergency crews are present. Drivers should expect some delays in traffic.
Drivers can get the latest updates on construction and live stream SmartWay traffic cameras from a desktop or mobile device at TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.
Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.
More information about TDOT and other road closures across the state can be found at tn.gov/tdot.
