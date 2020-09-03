Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

 By David Walsh

Williamson County saw a slight increase in the number of new unemployment claims filed last week.

The Tennessee Department of Labor reported Thursday that a total of 198 residents filed for benefits for the first time during the week ending on Aug. 29.

The number shows a moderate increase in the number of new claims compared to the previous week's 154, with the number of new claims appearing to have leveled out since late July, bouncing back and forth between the low 200s and 150s.

For comparison, pre-pandemic levels of new claims in Williamson week over week typically stayed well below 100, with the week ending on March 14 showing just 45 new claims. The peak of new claims in Williamson was reported during the week ending on April 4, with 3,106 new claims filed in the county.

Despite the increase in the number of new claims in Williamson, the overall amount of continued claims continued its steady decrease, with last week showing 4,069 continued claims, a moderate improvement over the previous week's number of 4,237.

For comparison, the week ending on March 14 saw just 257 continued claims in Williamson, with the county's peak being reported during the week ending on April 25 at 8,817 continued claims.

Tennessee as a whole saw a similar trend, with last week seeing a slight bump in the number of new unemployment claims filed.

During the week ending on August 29, 12,035 Tennesseans filed for unemployment for their first time - a slight spike when compared to the previous week's number of 10,998.

Similar to Williamson County, the state's total number of continued claims continued its steady decline, with last week showing 184,781 continued claims versus the previous week's 191,204.

The Tennessee Department of Labor will release county unemployment rates for the month of August on September 17.

Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 200,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.

Unemployment claims in Williamson County

March 8-14

New claims: 45

Continued claims: 257

March 15-2

New claims: 910

Continued claims: 289

March 22-28

New claims: 2,302

Continued claims: 888

March 29-April 4

New claims: 3,106

Continued claims: 3,164

April 5-11

New claims: 1,711

Continued claims: 5,790

April 12-18

New claims: 1,627

Continued claims: 7,622

April 19-25

New claims: 1,075

Continued claims: 8,817

April 26-May 2

New claims: 895

Continued claims: 8,563

May 3-9

New claims: 643

Continued claims: 8,692

May 10-16

New claims: 562

Continued claims: 8,247

May 17-23

New claims: 505

Continued claims: 7,923

May 24-30

New claims: 392

Continued claims: 7,612

May 31-June 6

New claims: 400

Continued claims: 7,058

June 7-13

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,776

June 14-20

New claims: 345

Continued claims: 6,361

June 21-27

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,360

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 445

Continued claims: 6,080

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 391

Continued claims: 5,902

July 12 - 18

New claims: 482

Continued claims: 5,679

July 19 - 25

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 5,644

July 26 - August 1

New claims: 207

Continued claims: 5,323

August 2 - 8

New claims: 183

Continued claims: 4,808

August 9 - 15

New claims: 202

Continued claims: 4,574

August 16 - 22

New claims: 154

Continued claims: 4,237

August 23 - 29

New claims: 198

Continued claims: 4,069

Unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14

New claims: 2,702

Continued claims: 16,342

March 15-21

New claims: 39,096

Continued claims: 16,098

March 22-28

New claims: 94,492

Continued claims: 34,570

March 29-April 4

New claims: 116,141

Continued claims: 112,438

April 5-11

New claims: 74,772

Continued claims: 199,910

April 12-18

New claims: 68,968

Continued claims: 267,053

April 19-25

New claims: 43,792

Continued claims: 324,543

April 26-May 2

New claims: 37,319

Continued claims: 321,571

May 3-9

New claims: 29,308

Continued claims: 325,095

May 10-16

New claims: 28,692

Continued claims: 314,487

May 17-23

New claims: 26,041

Continued claims: 310,126

May 24-30

New claims: 22,784

Continued claims: 302,260

May 31-June 6

New claims: 21,417

Continued claims: 292,234

June 7-13

New claims: 19,925

Continued claims: 280,593

June 14-20

New claims: 21,155

Continued claims: 266,596

June 21 - 27

New claims: 22,256

Continued claims: 262,224

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 25,843

Continued claims: 256,645

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 22,431

Continued claims: 251,924

July 12 - 18

New claims: 25,794

Continued claims: 243,405

July 19 - 25

New claims: 19,461

Continued claims: 242,397

July 26 - August 1

New claims: 11,690

Continued claims: 224,093

August 2 - 8

New claims: 10,036

Continued claims: 208,810

August 9 - 15

New claims: 13,806

Continued claims: 204,726

August 16 - 22

New claims: 10,998

Continued claims: 191,204

August 23 - 29

New claims: 12,035

Continued claims: 184,781

