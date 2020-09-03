Williamson County saw a slight increase in the number of new unemployment claims filed last week.
The Tennessee Department of Labor reported Thursday that a total of 198 residents filed for benefits for the first time during the week ending on Aug. 29.
The number shows a moderate increase in the number of new claims compared to the previous week's 154, with the number of new claims appearing to have leveled out since late July, bouncing back and forth between the low 200s and 150s.
For comparison, pre-pandemic levels of new claims in Williamson week over week typically stayed well below 100, with the week ending on March 14 showing just 45 new claims. The peak of new claims in Williamson was reported during the week ending on April 4, with 3,106 new claims filed in the county.
Despite the increase in the number of new claims in Williamson, the overall amount of continued claims continued its steady decrease, with last week showing 4,069 continued claims, a moderate improvement over the previous week's number of 4,237.
For comparison, the week ending on March 14 saw just 257 continued claims in Williamson, with the county's peak being reported during the week ending on April 25 at 8,817 continued claims.
Tennessee as a whole saw a similar trend, with last week seeing a slight bump in the number of new unemployment claims filed.
During the week ending on August 29, 12,035 Tennesseans filed for unemployment for their first time - a slight spike when compared to the previous week's number of 10,998.
Similar to Williamson County, the state's total number of continued claims continued its steady decline, with last week showing 184,781 continued claims versus the previous week's 191,204.
The Tennessee Department of Labor will release county unemployment rates for the month of August on September 17.
Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 200,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.
Unemployment claims in Williamson County
March 8-14
New claims: 45
Continued claims: 257
March 15-2
New claims: 910
Continued claims: 289
March 22-28
New claims: 2,302
Continued claims: 888
March 29-April 4
New claims: 3,106
Continued claims: 3,164
April 5-11
New claims: 1,711
Continued claims: 5,790
April 12-18
New claims: 1,627
Continued claims: 7,622
April 19-25
New claims: 1,075
Continued claims: 8,817
April 26-May 2
New claims: 895
Continued claims: 8,563
May 3-9
New claims: 643
Continued claims: 8,692
May 10-16
New claims: 562
Continued claims: 8,247
May 17-23
New claims: 505
Continued claims: 7,923
May 24-30
New claims: 392
Continued claims: 7,612
May 31-June 6
New claims: 400
Continued claims: 7,058
June 7-13
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,776
June 14-20
New claims: 345
Continued claims: 6,361
June 21-27
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,360
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 445
Continued claims: 6,080
July 5 - July 11
New claims: 391
Continued claims: 5,902
July 12 - 18
New claims: 482
Continued claims: 5,679
July 19 - 25
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 5,644
July 26 - August 1
New claims: 207
Continued claims: 5,323
August 2 - 8
New claims: 183
Continued claims: 4,808
August 9 - 15
New claims: 202
Continued claims: 4,574
August 16 - 22
New claims: 154
Continued claims: 4,237
August 23 - 29
New claims: 198
Continued claims: 4,069
Unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14
New claims: 2,702
Continued claims: 16,342
March 15-21
New claims: 39,096
Continued claims: 16,098
March 22-28
New claims: 94,492
Continued claims: 34,570
March 29-April 4
New claims: 116,141
Continued claims: 112,438
April 5-11
New claims: 74,772
Continued claims: 199,910
April 12-18
New claims: 68,968
Continued claims: 267,053
April 19-25
New claims: 43,792
Continued claims: 324,543
April 26-May 2
New claims: 37,319
Continued claims: 321,571
May 3-9
New claims: 29,308
Continued claims: 325,095
May 10-16
New claims: 28,692
Continued claims: 314,487
May 17-23
New claims: 26,041
Continued claims: 310,126
May 24-30
New claims: 22,784
Continued claims: 302,260
May 31-June 6
New claims: 21,417
Continued claims: 292,234
June 7-13
New claims: 19,925
Continued claims: 280,593
June 14-20
New claims: 21,155
Continued claims: 266,596
June 21 - 27
New claims: 22,256
Continued claims: 262,224
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 25,843
Continued claims: 256,645
July 5 - July 11
New claims: 22,431
Continued claims: 251,924
July 12 - 18
New claims: 25,794
Continued claims: 243,405
July 19 - 25
New claims: 19,461
Continued claims: 242,397
July 26 - August 1
New claims: 11,690
Continued claims: 224,093
August 2 - 8
New claims: 10,036
Continued claims: 208,810
August 9 - 15
New claims: 13,806
Continued claims: 204,726
August 16 - 22
New claims: 10,998
Continued claims: 191,204
August 23 - 29
New claims: 12,035
Continued claims: 184,781
