UPDATE 8:55: Battle Ground Academy will also close Tuesday as a student undergoes testing for COVID-19.
Williamson County Schools will be closed on Tuesday after a parent in the Brentwood area who visited a school tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
On Tuesday morning, the district reported that a parent in the Brentwood area notified the district late on Monday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus, and had visited a school prior to that diagnosis.
URGENT: Williamson County Schools will be CLOSED today, March 10, 2020. This comes after a parent in the Brentwood area notified the district yesterday that they had tested positive for the Coronavirus and that they had visited a school prior to that diagnosis.— WCS (@WCSedu) March 10, 2020
A spokesperson for Williamson County schools did not answer questions about which school the parent visited or when the visit occurred, and directed questions to the Tennessee Department of Health.
A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said the department will update information about any COVID-19 cases on its website by 2 p.m. today.
The private school Battle Ground Academy, which closed last Friday after a parent from the school tested positive for COVID-19 last week, will also be closed on Tuesday.
In an email on Monday, the school told parents that a member of the senior class was being tested for the novel coronavirus on Monday evening. The school didn’t expect to receive test results before the start of school on Tuesday and decided “out of an abundance of caution” to close.
The BGA student being tested has not been at school since Thursday. He started experiencing symptoms on Sunday evening. The school says it will update parents with plans for Wednesday once it has more information.
Williamson County Schools says it is working with the Tennessee Department of Health, which will be begin investigating whether the parent had any contact with WCS faculty, staff or students.
We are working with the Tennessee Department of Health who has notified us that they will begin investigating this report today including investigating any contact with WCS faculty, staff and students, if needed.— WCS (@WCSedu) March 10, 2020
The closures at Williamson County Schools follow two days of deep cleaning after the state health department reported the first case of COVID-19 in Williamson County. That initial case was not connected to the school district.
Yesterday, the school district posted on Facebook that the cleaning process had gone well, and the district was planning to open schools. By 5 a.m. this morning the district decided to close schools.
The School Aged Child Care program will be open at inclement weather sites following inclement weather hours. The school district directed full year employees to follow inclement weather protocol.
The School Aged Child Care program will be OPEN at inclement weather sites following inclement weather hours for those families who need that service. Twelve month employees should follow the inclement weather protocol.— WCS (@WCSedu) March 10, 2020
Franklin Special School District, which had also closed Friday and Monday for deep cleaning, did open on Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control notes that in past coronavirus outbreaks—such as the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the MERS outbreak in 2012—infections among children were relatively uncommon. Data from China at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak shows that while some children were affected, most cases in China occurred in adults.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
