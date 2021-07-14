Exactly 20 years ago in 2001, Williamson County saw on average a total of 35 days per year reach at least 90 degrees, according to a weather tool developed by the independent research provider Rhodium Group.
In 2021, Williamson County is expected to see around 47 days reach at least 90 degrees, a 34% increase, with the model predicting anywhere between 59 and 97 days reaching 90 degrees 60 years from now in 2081.
Williamson County is far from alone in this respect, however.
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, a U.S. government agency, the five warmest years on record since such data first began being recorded in 1880 have all occurred since 2015. Nine of the ten warmest years on record have all occurred since 2005, with 1998 being the only exception.
Just last month in June, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded the hottest June ever recorded in the United States since 1880.
The latest data on Williamson County comes from Rhodium Group weather tool, which is updated on a daily basis. Temperature averages for Williamson County were made using an area of approximately 240 square miles, with the future temperature predictions reflecting outcomes with 66% probability.
To use the tool online, click here.
