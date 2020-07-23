June unemployment

The county unemployment map for the month of June shows counties with the lowest rates of unemployment in blue, and counties with the highest rates in red.

The Williamson County unemployment rate for the month of June was reported Thursday to have dropped to 6.7%, a moderate improvement from May's rate of 7.4%, and significantly lower than April's rate of 10.5%.

The latest unemployment figures come by way of a Thursday release from the Tennessee Department of Labor, who in the same release reported the statewide unemployment rate for the month of June to be at 9.7%, down 1.3 percentage points from May's rate of 11%.

For the month of June, Williamson County's total labor force was reported to consist of 119,932 people, 111,881 of which were reported as employed, and 8,051 as unemployed.

More recently, from July 12-18, 482 Williamson County residents filed for unemployment for their first time, with 5,679 in total receiving unemployment benefits.

Unemployment claims in Williamson County

March 8-14

New claims: 45

Continued claims: 257

March 15-2

New claims: 910

Continued claims: 289

March 22-28

New claims: 2,302

Continued claims: 888

March 29-April 4

New claims: 3,106

Continued claims: 3,164

April 5-11

New claims: 1,711

Continued claims: 5,790

April 12-18

New claims: 1,627

Continued claims: 7,622

April 19-25

New claims: 1,075

Continued claims: 8,817

April 26-May 2

New claims: 895

Continued claims: 8,563

May 3-9

New claims: 643

Continued claims: 8,692

May 10-16

New claims: 562

Continued claims: 8,247

May 17-23

New claims: 505

Continued claims: 7,923

May 24-30

New claims: 392

Continued claims: 7,612

May 31-June 6

New claims: 400

Continued claims: 7,058

June 7-13

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,776

June 14-20

New claims: 345

Continued claims: 6,361

June 21-27

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,360

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 445

Continued claims: 6,080

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 391

Continued claims: 5,902

July 12 - 18

New claims: 482

Continued claims: 5,679

Unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14

New claims: 2,702

Continued claims: 16,342

March 15-21

New claims: 39,096

Continued claims: 16,098

March 22-28

New claims: 94,492

Continued claims: 34,570

March 29-April 4

New claims: 116,141

Continued claims: 112,438

April 5-11

New claims: 74,772

Continued claims: 199,910

April 12-18

New claims: 68,968

Continued claims: 267,053

April 19-25

New claims: 43,792

Continued claims: 324,543

April 26-May 2

New claims: 37,319

Continued claims: 321,571

May 3-9

New claims: 29,308

Continued claims: 325,095

May 10-16

New claims: 28,692

Continued claims: 314,487

May 17-23

New claims: 26,041

Continued claims: 310,126

May 24-30

New claims: 22,784

Continued claims: 302,260

May 31-June 6

New claims: 21,417

Continued claims: 292,234

June 7-13

New claims: 19,925

Continued claims: 280,593

June 14-20

New claims: 21,155

Continued claims: 266,596

June 21 - 27

New claims: 22,256

Continued claims: 262,224

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 25,843

Continued claims: 256,645

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 22,431

Continued claims: 251,924

July 12 - 18

New claims: 25,794

Continued claims: 243,405

