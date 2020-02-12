The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new phone scam in which scammers pose as FedEx or Amazon employees and solicit personal information via text.
"Last month, FedEx issued a statement that scammers were using the company’s name to gather personal information through fake text messages," reads a release from the WCSO. "These texts included bogus links that ask you to provide your credit card information. FedEx stated that they will never send unsolicited texts or emails to customers. If you receive a text that you believe to be a scam, delete it or you can forward it to abuse@fedex.com."
"Many people also reported received similar text messages from Amazon. If you have concerns about your delivery, don't use the phone number or hyperlink provided in the text. It is important to remember to use caution whenever you receive any form of communication, especially ones that include hyperlinks because they could be downloading malware to your device."
