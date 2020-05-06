On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee announced during a press conference that his administration would be distributing 300,000 reusable cloth masks to all 95 of Tennessee’s counties this week, with Williamson County set to receive 9,768 of them.
Those masks will be distributed for free at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Free COVID-19 testing will also be provided at the AG Center during the same period.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to the Williamson County Ag Center to receive testing for COVID-19 or to receive a state distributed cloth mask,” said Williamson County Health Department director Cathy Montgomery. “Masks and tests will be provided at no cost, and those who come to the Agricultural Center may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
The masks were manufactured and distributed through a partnership between Renfro Corp., a global sock brand company, and the state’s Unified Command, a joint effort designed to streamline the state’s COVID-19 response with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.
Those visiting the AG Center can receive a cloth mask, a COVID-19 test, or both, free of charge. Test results will be available within 72 hours after samples are delivered.
The AG Center is located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, Tennessee 37064.
