Williamson County government offices will roll out a phased reopening with office hours opening to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Monday, May 4, by appointment only.
The offices had been closed to the public in compliance with the Stay-at-Home order that was implemented in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have been only open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.
According to a news release, employees will still be able to be contacted on Wednesdays and Fridays by phone or email, and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson asks that any business that can be conducted by email, phone or mail be done so throughout May, adding that the county aims to have offices fully open by June 1.
The directive does not apply to the courthouse, judicial center, juvenile court or jail, but special rules may apply to those buildings as directed by the Tennessee Supreme Court or the Williamson County Sheriff.
According to the news release, business that must be conducted in person will be subject to a process developed by each specific office which will include social distancing and limited entry to buildings. These regulations will be communicated by way of signage and/or electronic means by offices.
Members of the public are asked to wear "courtesy masks" when conducting business in county facilities for their own safety as well as the safety of other citizens and our employees.
"We thank our citizens for your patience as we transition through the month of May with the hope of being back to full operation by June," Anderson said in the news release.
