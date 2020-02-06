Williamson County residents may see up to a half an inch of snow Thursday night into Friday morning after the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday afternoon, with NWS meteorologist Scott Unger calling the chances of seeing snow a "pretty good shot."
"This advisory and the reason we posted it out for the Nashville-Metro area really revolves around the idea of the impacts that it's going to have, because some of it's going to be going on during the Friday morning commute," Unger told the Home Page.
While temperatures aren't expected to drop far below freezing Thursday night, they are expected to hover around the low 30s — couple that with continued showers across Middle Tennessee, and drivers in Williamson County may want to prepare for a potentially icy commute Friday morning.
Temperatures Friday are expected to warm up to the high 40s in the afternoon before plummeting again that night into the low 30s. The following morning on Saturday, the NWS forecasts a 20 percent chance of either light rain or snow.
For the latest on weather predictions in Williamson County, visit the NWS website by clicking here.
