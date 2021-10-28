According to a Thursday release from the Tennessee Department of Labor, Williamson County's unemployment rate for the month of September was found to be 2.3 percent.
It's the single lowest rate in the state and the lowest level for the county since the onset of the pandemic nearly 19 months ago.
The latest county unemployment data shows Williamson County saw a considerable improvement over its unemployment rate in August of 2.6 percent, and a dramatic improvement over its rate in April, 2020 of 10.7 percent.
Of Williamson County's three major cities, Franklin was found to have the lowest unemployment rate for the month of September at 2 percent. Brentwood's rate in September was found to be 2.2 percent, and Spring Hill's was found to be the highest at 3.9 percent.
Of Tennessee's 95 counties, 88 of them saw improved unemployment rates in September when compared to August. Six counties saw increased unemployment rates in that same time frame, including Maury County which jumped from 4.5 percent in August to 6.1 in September.
Williamson County's unemployment rate in September fared significantly better than the state's rate that month of 4.4 percent, with the county having maintained the title of having the lowest unemployment rate in the state throughout the duration of the pandemic.
To view a complete analysis of the September 2021 unemployment rates for Tennessee and its 95 counties, click here.
