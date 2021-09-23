According to data released Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor, Williamson County's unemployment rate for the month of August was found to be 2.6%.
It's the single-lowest county unemployment rate in the state as well as Williamson's lowest rate since the onset of the pandemic nearly 18 months ago.
While Williamson County's unemployment rate during the previous month in July was originally reported to be 2.7%, after adjustments and additional analysis from the Department of Labor, it was found to also be 2.6%, meaning Williamson's rate from July to August remained unchanged.
A total of 93 of Tennessee's 95 counties saw drops in their unemployment rates when comparing July to August, with Williamson County's neighbor to the south, Maury County, being among those whose rate increased, changing from 4.2% to 4.5%.
Shelby County, which houses Memphis, was found to have the highest unemployment rate in the state in August with a rate of 6.7%, though still was an improvement of its rate in July of 7.5%.
Of Williamson County's three major cities, Franklin was found to have had the lowest unemployment rate in August at 2.5%, followed by Brentwood at 2.7% and Spring Hill at 3.1%. With an estimated labor force of 132,259, approximately 3,498 Williamson County residents were found to be unemployed during the month of August.
Williamson County's unemployment rate in August fared significantly better than the state's rate that month of 4.6%, with the county having maintained the title of having the lowest unemployment rate in the state throughout the duration of the pandemic.
To view a complete analysis of the August 2021 unemployment rates for Tennessee and its 95 counties, click here.
