According to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor, Williamson County was found to have the single-lowest unemployment rate in the state for the month of July, dropping from 3.4 percent in June to 2.7% last month.
The latest unemployment data shows a continued downward trend for both Williamson County and the state at large, with all but one of Tennessee's 95 counties experiencing lower unemployment in July when compared to the month prior.
Tennessee's unemployment rate as a whole for the month of July was found to be 4.7 percent, .2 percentage points lower than the previous month and .7 percentage points lower than the U.S.'s unemployment rate in July.
Of Williamson County's three major cities, Spring Hill was found to have the highest July unemployment rate at 3 percent, a major improvement over its rate in June of 3.9 percent.
In total, 3,521 Williamson County residents were found to be unemployed during the month of July out of an estimated labor force of 132,768.
To view a complete analysis of the July 2021 unemployment rates for Tennessee and its 95 counties, click here.
