The January unemployment rate for Williamson County was found to have dropped from 4.2 percent in December to 3.2 percent in January according to new data released Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor.
One year ago in January, 2020, Williamson County's unemployment rate was 2.5 percent.
Looking at Williamson County's three major cities, Spring Hill was found to have had the highest unemployment rate of the lot at 3.8 percent. Brentwood came in next at 3.3 percent, followed by Franklin's January unemployment rate of 3 percent.
Of Tennessee's 95 counties, Williamson County was found to have had the single lowest unemployment rate in January, followed by Moore County's 3.8 percent and Cheatham County's 3.9 percent. Cocke County was found to have had the highest unemployment rate in January at 8.5 percent, an increase of two percentage points over December's rate.
Out of the 95 counties, 78 saw an improvement in unemployment when comparing December's rate to January's, with 24 counties reporting rates under 5 percent.
With a combined labor force of 128,934, Williamson County was reported as having 4,082 unemployed. Click here to view a complete analysis of January's county unemployment data.
Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 240,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.
The state also launched the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center (VAJC). The new website is located at www.TNVirtualAJC.com. It allows Tennesseans to research different programs, from different state agencies, that can help them remove barriers to employment, so they can more easily reenter Tennessee’s workforce. The VAJC allows job seekers to do this on their schedule, anytime, anywhere.
