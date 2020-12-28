The latest data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development shows Williamson County's unemployment rate to have gone down by 1.3 percentage points in November when compared to October, dropping to 3.3%.
The November unemployment rate represents the lowest rate in Williamson County since the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with April seeing the county reach an all-time high rate of 10.5%.
November's rate of 3.3% is just 1 percentage point higher than November 2019, though .9 percentage points higher than March 2020's pre-pandemic rate of just 2.4%.
Williamson County maintained its title in November as having the single lowest unemployment rate in the state, with Moore County trailing in second at 3.6%, a drop of 1 percentage point over the previous month. Lake County saw the state's highest unemployment rate in November at 8.1%, though that figure was a significant decrease over the previous month's rate of 10.1%.
"Statewide, Tennessee experienced significantly lower unemployment during the month," reads a release from the Tennessee Department of Labor.
"The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November is 5.3%, a 2 percentage point drop from October’s revised rate of 7.3%. The new statistic is just 2 percentage points higher than the state’s unemployment rate one year ago in November."
Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 240,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.
