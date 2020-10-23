New data from the Tennessee Department of Labor released Thursday shows that Williamson County's unemployment rate for the month of September dropped to 3.6%, down 1.7 percentage points from August.
Williamson County was found to have the second lowest unemployment rate in the state for September, second only to Moore County which had a rate of 3.2%.
While still higher than pre-pandemic levels of unemployment, with Williamson's rate in March being 2.4%, the new figure shows a promising trend of improvement since April's rate of 10.5%, the single highest unemployment rate recorded for the county in modern history.
Out of a labor force of 125,518, Williamson County has 4,574 residents currently unemployed.
More recently, during the week ending on October 17, there were 159 Williamson residents who applied for unemployment for their first time, with 1,401 continuing to receive unemployment benefits during that week.
Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 200,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.
Unemployment claims in Williamson County
March 8-14
New claims: 45
Continued claims: 257
March 15-2
New claims: 910
Continued claims: 289
March 22-28
New claims: 2,302
Continued claims: 888
March 29-April 4
New claims: 3,106
Continued claims: 3,164
April 5-11
New claims: 1,711
Continued claims: 5,790
April 12-18
New claims: 1,627
Continued claims: 7,622
April 19-25
New claims: 1,075
Continued claims: 8,817
April 26-May 2
New claims: 895
Continued claims: 8,563
May 3-9
New claims: 643
Continued claims: 8,692
May 10-16
New claims: 562
Continued claims: 8,247
May 17-23
New claims: 505
Continued claims: 7,923
May 24-30
New claims: 392
Continued claims: 7,612
May 31-June 6
New claims: 400
Continued claims: 7,058
June 7-13
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,776
June 14-20
New claims: 345
Continued claims: 6,361
June 21-27
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,360
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 445
Continued claims: 6,080
July 5 - July 11
New claims: 391
Continued claims: 5,902
July 12 - 18
New claims: 482
Continued claims: 5,679
July 19 - 25
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 5,644
July 26 - Aug. 1
New claims: 207
Continued claims: 5,323
Aug. 2 - 8
New claims: 183
Continued claims: 4,808
Aug. 9 - 15
New claims: 202
Continued claims: 4,574
Aug. 16 - 22
New claims: 154
Continued claims: 4,237
Aug. 23 - 29
New claims: 198
Continued claims: 4,069
Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
New claims: 173
Continued claims: 3,771
Sept. 6 - 12
New claims: 161
Continued claims: 3,387
Sept. 13 - 19
New claims: 206
Continued claims: 3,193
Sept. 20 - 26
New claims: 188
Continued claims: 2,888
Sept. 27 - Oct. 3
New claims: 181
Continued claims: 2,534
Oct. 4 - 10
New claims: 204
Continued claims: 1,635
Oct. 11 - 17
New claims: 159
Continued claims: 1,401
Unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14
New claims: 2,702
Continued claims: 16,342
March 15-21
New claims: 39,096
Continued claims: 16,098
March 22-28
New claims: 94,492
Continued claims: 34,570
March 29-April 4
New claims: 116,141
Continued claims: 112,438
April 5-11
New claims: 74,772
Continued claims: 199,910
April 12-18
New claims: 68,968
Continued claims: 267,053
April 19-25
New claims: 43,792
Continued claims: 324,543
April 26-May 2
New claims: 37,319
Continued claims: 321,571
May 3-9
New claims: 29,308
Continued claims: 325,095
May 10-16
New claims: 28,692
Continued claims: 314,487
May 17-23
New claims: 26,041
Continued claims: 310,126
May 24-30
New claims: 22,784
Continued claims: 302,260
May 31-June 6
New claims: 21,417
Continued claims: 292,234
June 7-13
New claims: 19,925
Continued claims: 280,593
June 14-20
New claims: 21,155
Continued claims: 266,596
June 21 - 27
New claims: 22,256
Continued claims: 262,224
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 25,843
Continued claims: 256,645
July 5 - July 11
New claims: 22,431
Continued claims: 251,924
July 12 - 18
New claims: 25,794
Continued claims: 243,405
July 19 - 25
New claims: 19,461
Continued claims: 242,397
July 26 - Aug. 1
New claims: 11,690
Continued claims: 224,093
Aug. 2 - 8
New claims: 10,036
Continued claims: 208,810
Aug. 9 - 15
New claims: 13,806
Continued claims: 204,726
Aug. 16 - 22
New claims: 10,998
Continued claims: 191,204
Aug. 23 - 29
New claims: 12,035
Continued claims: 184,781
Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
New claims: 11,706
Continued claims: 176,388
Sept. 6 - 12
New claims: 10,771
Continued claims: 163,791
Sept. 13 - 19
New claims: 11,313
Continued claims: 152,195
Sept. 20 - 26
New claims: 9,802
Continued claims: 138,727
Sept. 27 - Oct. 3
New claims: 9,839
Continued claims: 125,238
Oct. 4 - 10
New claims: 10,145
Continued claims: 90,507
Oct. 11 - 17
New claims: 9,873
Continued claims: 77,740
