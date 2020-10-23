September county unemployment

Williamson County was found to have the second lowest unemployment rate in the state for the month of September.

 Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce

New data from the Tennessee Department of Labor released Thursday shows that Williamson County's unemployment rate for the month of September dropped to 3.6%, down 1.7 percentage points from August.

Williamson County was found to have the second lowest unemployment rate in the state for September, second only to Moore County which had a rate of 3.2%.

While still higher than pre-pandemic levels of unemployment, with Williamson's rate in March being 2.4%, the new figure shows a promising trend of improvement since April's rate of 10.5%, the single highest unemployment rate recorded for the county in modern history.

Out of a labor force of 125,518, Williamson County has 4,574 residents currently unemployed.

More recently, during the week ending on October 17, there were 159 Williamson residents who applied for unemployment for their first time, with 1,401 continuing to receive unemployment benefits during that week.

Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 200,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.

Unemployment claims in Williamson County

March 8-14

New claims: 45

Continued claims: 257

March 15-2

New claims: 910

Continued claims: 289

March 22-28

New claims: 2,302

Continued claims: 888

March 29-April 4

New claims: 3,106

Continued claims: 3,164

April 5-11

New claims: 1,711

Continued claims: 5,790

April 12-18

New claims: 1,627

Continued claims: 7,622

April 19-25

New claims: 1,075

Continued claims: 8,817

April 26-May 2

New claims: 895

Continued claims: 8,563

May 3-9

New claims: 643

Continued claims: 8,692

May 10-16

New claims: 562

Continued claims: 8,247

May 17-23

New claims: 505

Continued claims: 7,923

May 24-30

New claims: 392

Continued claims: 7,612

May 31-June 6

New claims: 400

Continued claims: 7,058

June 7-13

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,776

June 14-20

New claims: 345

Continued claims: 6,361

June 21-27

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,360

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 445

Continued claims: 6,080

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 391

Continued claims: 5,902

July 12 - 18

New claims: 482

Continued claims: 5,679

July 19 - 25

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 5,644

July 26 - Aug. 1

New claims: 207

Continued claims: 5,323

Aug. 2 - 8

New claims: 183

Continued claims: 4,808

Aug. 9 - 15

New claims: 202

Continued claims: 4,574

Aug. 16 - 22

New claims: 154

Continued claims: 4,237

Aug. 23 - 29

New claims: 198

Continued claims: 4,069

Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

New claims: 173

Continued claims: 3,771

Sept. 6 - 12

New claims: 161

Continued claims: 3,387

Sept. 13 - 19

New claims: 206

Continued claims: 3,193

Sept. 20 - 26

New claims: 188

Continued claims: 2,888

Sept. 27 - Oct. 3

New claims: 181

Continued claims: 2,534

Oct. 4 - 10

New claims: 204

Continued claims: 1,635

Oct. 11 - 17

New claims: 159

Continued claims: 1,401

Unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14

New claims: 2,702

Continued claims: 16,342

March 15-21

New claims: 39,096

Continued claims: 16,098

March 22-28

New claims: 94,492

Continued claims: 34,570

March 29-April 4

New claims: 116,141

Continued claims: 112,438

April 5-11

New claims: 74,772

Continued claims: 199,910

April 12-18

New claims: 68,968

Continued claims: 267,053

April 19-25

New claims: 43,792

Continued claims: 324,543

April 26-May 2

New claims: 37,319

Continued claims: 321,571

May 3-9

New claims: 29,308

Continued claims: 325,095

May 10-16

New claims: 28,692

Continued claims: 314,487

May 17-23

New claims: 26,041

Continued claims: 310,126

May 24-30

New claims: 22,784

Continued claims: 302,260

May 31-June 6

New claims: 21,417

Continued claims: 292,234

June 7-13

New claims: 19,925

Continued claims: 280,593

June 14-20

New claims: 21,155

Continued claims: 266,596

June 21 - 27

New claims: 22,256

Continued claims: 262,224

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 25,843

Continued claims: 256,645

July 5 - July 11

New claims: 22,431

Continued claims: 251,924

July 12 - 18

New claims: 25,794

Continued claims: 243,405

July 19 - 25

New claims: 19,461

Continued claims: 242,397

July 26 - Aug. 1

New claims: 11,690

Continued claims: 224,093

Aug. 2 - 8

New claims: 10,036

Continued claims: 208,810

Aug. 9 - 15

New claims: 13,806

Continued claims: 204,726

Aug. 16 - 22

New claims: 10,998

Continued claims: 191,204

Aug. 23 - 29

New claims: 12,035

Continued claims: 184,781

Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

New claims: 11,706

Continued claims: 176,388

Sept. 6 - 12

New claims: 10,771

Continued claims: 163,791

Sept. 13 - 19

New claims: 11,313

Continued claims: 152,195

Sept. 20 - 26

New claims: 9,802

Continued claims: 138,727

Sept. 27 - Oct. 3

New claims: 9,839

Continued claims: 125,238

Oct. 4 - 10

New claims: 10,145

Continued claims: 90,507

Oct. 11 - 17

New claims: 9,873

Continued claims: 77,740

