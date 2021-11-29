Williamson County's unemployment rate for the month of October was found to have been 2.2 percent, the single-lowest county-level unemployment rate in the state, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Labor.
This marks a drop of .1 percentage points over the county's rate of 2.3 percent in September, with the county having retained the distinction of having the lowest unemployment rate throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county's unemployment rate for October also marks the lowest rate in the county since December of 2019, and a dramatic improvement over the county's height of unemployment of 10.7 percent in April, 2020.
Of the county's three cities, Franklin saw the lowest unemployment rate for the month of October with a rate of 2.1 percent, followed by Brentwood's 2.3 percent, and Spring Hill's 3 percent. The state Department of Labor estimates there to be a labor force in the county of 130,446, with 2,974 unemployed residents.
Williamson County's neighbor to the south, Maury County, was ranked as having the seventh highest unemployment rate in the state in October at 4.5 percent. Although comparatively high, Maury County's unemployment rate in October improved over its rate of 6.1 percent in September by 1.6 percentage points.
Of Tennessee's 95 counties, 65 of them saw improved unemployment rates in October when compared to September. Ten counties saw increased unemployment rates in that same time frame, whereas 20 counties saw unchanged rates month over month.
To view a complete analysis of the October, 2021 unemployment rates for Tennessee and its 95 counties, click here.
