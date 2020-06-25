The May unemployment rate for Williamson County was reported Thursday to have dropped to 7.4% — down 3.1 percentage points from the county’s April unemployment rate of 10.5%.
Williamson County’s improved unemployment rate mirrors that of the entire state, which saw its unemployment rate drop from 14.7% in April down to 13.3% in May.
From June 14-20, there were 345 new claims for unemployment made in Williamson County, with 6,361 claims carried over from previous weeks. In total, 9,001 Williamson County residents were reported as being unemployed during the month of May, which out of the county’s labor force of 122,292, brings the county’s unemployment rate to the aforementioned rate of 7.4%.
While still a far cry from its March unemployment rate of just 2.4%, Williamson County’s May unemployment rate ranks as the third lowest in the state.
Williamson County’s neighbor to the south, Maury County, also saw a considerable improvement in its unemployment rate.
In April, Maury County’s unemployment rate was reported as being 21.8% — the ninth highest rate in the state. In May, Maury County’s unemployment rate dropped by 6 percentage points to 15.8%, which, while a considerable improvement, still ranks as among the highest rates in the state.
Davidson County saw a more modest improvement in its unemployment rate from April to May.
In April, Davidson County’s unemployment rate was reported as being 16.1%, which given its far higher population, amounted to 62,614 unemployed residents. In May, Davidson County’s unemployment rate dropped by 3.5 percentage points to 12.6%, amounting to 51,250 unemployed residents.
Weakley County in Northwest Tennessee saw the state’s lowest unemployment rate in May at just 7%, down 2.5 percentage points from April.
The county with the highest May unemployment rate was Sevier County in East Tennessee, which was reported as having an unemployment rate of 18.5%, which while still high, is a considerable drop from its April unemployment rate of 29.1%.
New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee
March 22-28: 32,246
March 29-April 4: 47,325
April 5-11: 34,643
April 12-18: 29,065
April 19-25: 14,927
April 26-May 2: 13,274
May 3-9: 8,694
May 10-16: 7,768
May 17 - 23: 7,324
May 24 - 30: 5,754
May 30 - June 6: 5,448
June 7 - 13: 4,880
June 14 - 20: 5,237
New unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14: 2,702
March 15-21: 39,096
March 22-28: 94,492
March 29-April 4: 116,141
April 5-11: 74,772
April 12-18: 68,968
April 19-25: 43,792
April 26-May 2: 37,319
May 3-9: 29,308
May 10-16: 28,692
May 17-23: 26,041
May 24-30: 22,784
May 31-June 6: 21,417
June 7-13: 19,925
June 14-20: 21,155
