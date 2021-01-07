The Williamson County Health Department announced that it is transitioning to administering vaccines using a waitlist system in accordance with the state health department.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release, the list prioritizes people categorized as Phase 1a1, 1a2 and people 75-years-old and older.
The Williamson County COVID Priority List is currently only available to those individuals who meet Tennessee COVID Vaccination Plan’s current phase in Williamson County: Phase 1a1, 1a2, and individuals 75 years of age or older. Only those who are in these phases or this age group may register for the vaccination at this time.
Those individuals need to register to be place on the list, and will receive appointment information through the Tennessee Department of Health as the vaccines become available.
The county notes that those who sign up will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine based on availability.
The Vaccination Appointments site that the county was using will no longer allow individuals to sign up, but people who already have appointments scheduled through Jan. 20 are still valid.
The county also recommends that anyone else who wants to receive the vaccine but are not in the currently eligible groups to sign up for the Williamson County Vaccine Availability Alert System here where they will be contacted in the future.
Anyone who is not able to register for the Priority List or Alert System online or who have questions, should call the Williamson County Public Information Line at (615) 595-4880, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
More information about the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of vaccines can be found here.
