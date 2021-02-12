The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Williamson County after forecasting possible icy conditions throughout the entire weekend, with drivers advised to use caution and only drive if necessary.
In the alert, the National Weather Service warns Williamson residents that Friday night could see "patchy freezing fog and drizzle" that could create a thin layer of ice on elevated surfaces and some slick spots on roads.
Slick roads are also possible Saturday, with Sunday night forecast to have temperatures drop into the mid teens with a likely chance of snow.
Faith Borden, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service for more than 20 years, said that while icy conditions are possible on Saturday and Sunday, the lack of moisture in the air led her to believe conditions won't become too dangerous, but still advised drivers in Williamson County drivers remain cautious.
"The system's looking fairly moisture starved, so in my opinion I'm not sure we'll see any kind of rain until probably 10, 11 a.m. [Saturday] morning," Borden said. "With that being said, the temperatures at that time are still quite cold, still right around freezing, so it could very well be something similar to what we saw [Thursday] where we had that really cold rain."
"There is a possibility that there could be some freezing on contact or some sleet, but it's fairly moisture starved so we're talking not even a tenth [of an inch] most likely. So I'm not necessarily too concerned about Saturday morning."
It was late Sunday and early Monday, however, that Borden feared could produce some dangerous conditions.
"Late Sunday night into Monday night looks like we could see some freezing rain and then followed up by some snow - it's not looking pretty," Borden said. "Use caution, if you don't have to travel, don't, check the weather before you go, slow down... that kind of stuff."
