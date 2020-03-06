As summer plans start to take shape, Williamson Home Page is providing the Brentwood, Franklin, Nolensville, and Spring Hill communities with a roundup of the best summer camps for their kids.
Although it is only March, it’s important to get your summer camp plans lined up for your kids early. Each of the featured camps will fill up quickly, so it’s important to register as soon as possible.
This year, the featured camps are: Battle Ground Academy, Montgomery Bell Academy and Peachtree Farms.
Each camp is completely unique and offers various activities and lessons to fit every child’s wants and needs. From horseback riding to building robots and tutoring, there is something for every child this summer.
Click here to learn more about each camp.
