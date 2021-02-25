Williamson Medical Center and Maury Regional Medical Center have both been awarded the 2021 BEST for Babies Award from the Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Hospital Association.
They are among 14 hospitals across the state that were honored with the award that aims to reduce infant mortality by promoting breastfeeding, early elective delivery elimination and safe sleep for Tennessee babies.
“The BEST for Babies award was established to improve the health and well-being of Tennessee children,” WMC Chief Nursing Officer Lori Orme said in a news release. “Receiving this award is a testament to the comprehensive, patient-focused care women can expect to receive at WMC from the time they become pregnant through labor, delivery and recovery.”
According to the WMC news release, hospitals must meet the following criteria to receive the BEST award:
· Breastfeeding: Maintain baby-friendly designation through the year, have an increase of 5 percent or more in breastfeeding initiation rate from one year to the next or have a breastfeeding initiation rate of 82 percent or higher.
· Early Elective Delivery: Have an early elective delivery rate of 5 percent or less.
· Safe Sleep: Have either the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification or a safe sleep policy meeting current American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines. In addition, must have submitted cribs audits to TDH with a minimum of 90 percent of cribs considered safe.
“WMC’s goal is for the families in our region to feel safe, educated and confident when it comes to the birth of their babies,” Sarah Brown, Director of Perinatal and NICU Services at Williamson Medical Center said. “Our trusted team of doctors, nurses and specialists is proud to deliver award-winning care for families and their babies based on their health and preferences.”
In addition to receiving the BEST award, WMC was also honored with the Women’s Choice Award® for America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics, which places WMC in the top 9 percent of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.
According to a Maury Regional news release, Maury Regional is also a designated Baby-Friendly facility by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund for their efforts to provide breastfeeding mothers with the information and resources needed to initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies successfully.
“The physicians, nurses and lactation specialists on our childbirth floor go above and beyond to provide exemplary care, education and support for the families and babies we serve,” Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson said. “I am grateful to our team for their ongoing commitment to outstanding care and safety.”
More information about WMC can be found here, while information about MRH can be found here.
