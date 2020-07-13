Williamson Medical Center has reached a “new peak” in COVID-19 patients, according to WMC clinical business development officer Levi Benson, with the medical center reaching around 70% of its capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Benson shared the news with Williamson County commissioners Monday during the commission’s monthly meeting, saying that WMC is currently treating 14 active cases of COVID-19, surpassing the medical center’s previous high of 12 in early April.
“In our prior peak back in early April, our max number of COVID-19 patients we had in the hospital was 12,” Benson said.
“For a good portion of June, we had none, [but] we started picking up several weeks ago Today, we’ve hit a new peak [as] we currently have 14 cases patients in-house with COVID-19; five of them are critical [and] two are on the ventilator, so we are busier than we were in April when we were at our previous peak.”
Benson said that the age range for COVID-19 patients was anywhere from 40 - 90, and that since the coronavirus pandemic began, 11 COVID-19 patients have died at WMC.
During the meeting, Commissioner Barbara Sturgeon asked Julie Miller, the chief operating officer for WMC who was also present during the meeting, what the medical center’s capacity was for COVID-19 patients.
“The area we are keeping [COVID-19 patients] in right now, we are probably at 70 percent capacity. We have patients at our hospital that are non-COVID-19 also, so it’s different when you break up the COVID-19 patient capacity versus hospital capacity.”
As for the latest COVID-19 numbers, Benson also shared that as of Monday, there were 1,050 active cases in Williamson County, up 39 from Sunday and up 306 from one week prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.