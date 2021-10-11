Williamson Medical Center has seen a significant drop in its number of COVID-19 patients when compared to last month.
WMC Chief Executive Officer Phil Mazzuca told Williamson County Commissioners Monday night that the hospital is currently treating 19 COVID-19 patients.
That's a 67 percent drop from Sept. 10, when the hospital had 58 patients.
Mazzuca also announced that the hospital has begun working on elective surgeries again after having had them suspended last month due to capacity concerns.
"Our daily high for COVID-19 inpatients were 58 on Sept. 10 — today, we're at 19; six in the ICU and only two on ventilators, so that's positive news," Mazzuca said.
"During the months of August and September, our region's rapid increase in COVID inpatient volumes necessitated hospitals in the area to restrict some elective surgical cases and procedures due to capacity constraints. With COVID inpatient volumes in the region declining to levels below our peak a month ago, we've been able to start to work in those delayed elective cases and procedures."
While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County spiked to record levels in mid-September, new cases have been steadily decreasing since, dropping to their lowest levels this month since February of this year.
To date, WMC has treated 4,137 COVID-19 patients, hospitalized 1,527 of them, and administered more than 28,000 COVID-19 tests.
Mazzuca also shared that the hospital has begun to offer booster shots to its employees, and has already administered hundreds.
"On another note, we've begun to offer employees voluntarily the supplemental vaccination for those employees that have had the Pfizer vaccine and are at least six months post-being fully vaccinated," Mazzuca said. "Currently Pfizer is the only approved vaccine offering supplemental vaccinations."
Mazzuca was cut off by audience members shouting "no its not" to his comments about Pfizer being the only approved vaccine offering supplemental vaccinations.
The Federal Drug Administration has approved Pfizer vaccine booster shots for certain segments of the population, including those 18-64 years old "whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to [COVID-19] puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19."
