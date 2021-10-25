With the number of new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County having been in a sharp decline after reaching record numbers in mid-September, Williamson Medical Center has also seen a dramatic decrease in its number of COVID-19 patients being treated.
As of Friday, Oct. 21, the medical center was only treating six COVID-19 patients. Five of the six patients were unvaccinated, with the only critically ill COVID-19 patient being an unvaccinated individual between 60-69 years old.
The lone vaccinated COVID-19 patient at Williamson Medical Center was aged between 70-79, and is not considered critically ill.
While noting the positive trend in its ever-decreasing number of COVID-19 patients, the medical center urged unvaccinated residents to consider getting vaccinated and to continue to practice social distancing and mask wearing when appropriate.
"Williamson Medical Center has seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations week-over-week, but we continue to see the highest number of hospitalizations among the unvaccinated population," reads a release from Williamson Medical Center.
"Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages community members to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible."
Williamson Medical Center's latest numbers show an improvement from the hospital's numbers on Oct. 15 in which they were treating 16 patients, which itself was a dramatic improvement over its Sept. 2 number of 38 patients.
Vaccinations are proven to both reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19, while also being extremely effective at reducing the chances of becoming hospitalized or dying if contracting a breakthrough case.
According to the Center for Disease Control, just under 6,700 out of 164 million vaccinated Americans have become sick enough from COVID-19 to be hospitalized, amounting to a breakthrough hospitalization rate of just over 0.003 percent. Even less breakthrough cases have resulted in death, with just 1,263 vaccinated Americans dying from COVID-19 for a death rate of .0008 percent among the vaccinated.
