Williamson Medical Center continues to see significant drops in its number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
As of Friday, the hospital is treating just 16 COVID-19 patients, a drop when compared to Monday's 19 patients, and a significant drop from Sept. 2's 38 patients.
"While WMC has seen a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations week-over-week, we continue to see a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population," reads a Friday release from WMC.
"Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages community members to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible."
Of WMC's 16 COVID-19 patients, 15 of them are unvaccinated, with only one vaccinated patient, who is between 60-70 years old. Only one patient is currently being treated with a ventilator, who is between 40-50 and unvaccinated.
Exactly half of all current COVID-19 patients are between the ages of 20-50, a comparatively younger age group when compared to the earlier stages of the pandemic before the Delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.
While Williamson County currently has the single-highest vaccination rate in the state, with more than 64 percent of its around 240,000 residents being fully vaccinated, WMC continued to urge the county's unvaccinated population to consider getting the protection of a vaccine.
Vaccinations are proven to both reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19, while also being extremely effective at reducing the chances of becoming hospitalized or dying if contracting a breakthrough case.
According to the Center for Disease Control, just under 6,700 out of 164 million vaccinated Americans have become sick enough from COVID-19 to be hospitalized, amounting to a breakthrough hospitalization rate of just over 0.003 percent. Even less breakthrough cases have resulted in death, with just 1,263 vaccinated Americans dying from COVID-19 for a death rate of .0008 percent among the vaccinated.
