As of Thursday, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) reported a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at the Franklin hospital, the first weekly increase in such patients in a four weeks.
A total of 31 patients were being treated at WMC as of Thursday, a moderate increase over last week's 25. Of the 35 patients, 19 are unvaccinated, with all five of patients considered critically ill being unvaccinated.
COVID-19 severity continues to increase with age as it has throughout the pandemic, with more than 91 percent of patients at WMC being older than 50.
With the majority of COVID-19 patients continuing to be the unvaccinated, WMC continued to urge residents to consider getting a vaccine.
"With vaccination, breakthrough COVID infection is still possible, but the risk of hospitalization and death are reduced and even more reduced with a booster," reads a release from WMC.
"As such, WMC encourages those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated. For those who have completed your initial vaccination, we encourage you to receive a booster dose when eligible to provide additional protection."
Despite COVID-19 cases being at an all-time high in Williamson County, the seven-day average death count as of Thursday was 1, far lower than its peak during the week of Dec. 27, 2021 of 5. This is likely due to more than 71 percent of Williamson County residents being fully vaccinated, as well as data that suggests the Omicron variant is less severe than previous variants of the virus.
"WMC urges that everyone continue taking precautions during this current surge of the Omicron variant," the release from WMC reads. "Recommendations include wearing masks when traveling and around others indoors, observing social distancing and limiting indoor gatherings."
To learn where and when to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Williamson County, click here.
