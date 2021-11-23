Williamson Medical Center (WMC) in Franklin has seen a spike in its number of COVID-19 inpatients, with the hospital treating 14 patients for the virus as of Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The spike in COVID-19 patients comes after a month of improving COVID-19 numbers, with WMC treating just three patients for the virus on Oct. 29. Tuesday's numbers represent a 366 percent increase compared to nearly a month ago.
Of the 14 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 10 are unvaccinated, with an average age of around 50.
"Williamson Medical Center has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past two weeks, including a younger COVID positive population of adults under the age of 60 requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population," reads a statement from WMC.
The medical center encouraged Williamson County residents to consider getting vaccinated as the Thanksgiving holiday draws closer, as well as taking additional precautions if gathering with large groups in indoor spaces.
"As we head into the Thanksgiving Holiday, WMC strongly encourages community members to celebrate safely; getting vaccinated, including getting a booster shot if eligible, is the best way to protect those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children," reads the statement.
"You might also choose to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If you’re gathering with people from multiple households, consider taking additional precautions such as avoiding crowded indoor spaces before travel and taking a COVID-19 test."
The latest 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County was found to be 50 as of Nov. 23, a slight increase over the county's weekly average during the week that ended on Oct. 30 of 33.
Williamson Medical Center continues to encourage Williamson County's unvaccinated population to consider getting vaccinated, noting the safety and effectiveness of available vaccines.
Vaccinations are proven to both reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19, while also being extremely effective at reducing the chances of becoming hospitalized or dying if contracting a breakthrough case.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just under 6,700 out of 164 million vaccinated Americans have become sick enough from COVID-19 to be hospitalized, amounting to a breakthrough hospitalization rate of just over 0.003 percent. Even less breakthrough cases have resulted in death, with just 1,263 vaccinated Americans dying from COVID-19 for a death rate of .0008 percent among the vaccinated.
