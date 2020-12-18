Williamson Medical Center will begin administering doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and first responders today, according to a press release.
The hospitals first administered vaccines will begin today at 2:30 p.m., with those receiving the vaccine being designated by the Tennessee Health Department as being the most socially vulnerable to contracting the virus.
Those included in the first round of vaccines include inpatient and other high-exposure healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders, and all other healthcare workers.
Next in line to receive the vaccine will be those with multiple health conditions that would put them at extreme risk of succumbing to the virus. View below to see the full vaccine allocation phase plan:
