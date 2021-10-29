As new cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in Williamson County and throughout the state, Williamson Medical Center is treating among its lowest number of COVID-19 patients in months, just three as of Friday.
"Williamson Medical Center continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations week-over-week," reads a release from the Franklin medical center.
"We appreciate our community members for doing their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible."
While all three of the medical center's current COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, none of them are considered critically ill. Two of the patients are between the ages of 60-79, and one between 30-39.
The latest figures from Williamson Medical Center show a promising trend when compared to its figures on Oct. 21 in which they were treating six patients, Oct. 15 when they were treating 16 patients, and Sept. 2 when they were treating 38 patients.
The latest 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County was found to be just 31 as of Oct. 28, a dramatic improvement over the county's weekly average during the week that ended on Sept. 11 of 291.
Williamson Medical Center continues to encourage Williamson County's unvaccinated population to consider getting vaccinated, noting the safety and effectiveness of available vaccines.
Vaccinations are proven to both reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19, while also being extremely effective at reducing the chances of becoming hospitalized or dying if contracting a breakthrough case.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just under 6,700 out of 164 million vaccinated Americans have become sick enough from COVID-19 to be hospitalized, amounting to a breakthrough hospitalization rate of just over 0.003 percent. Even less breakthrough cases have resulted in death, with just 1,263 vaccinated Americans dying from COVID-19 for a death rate of .0008 percent among the vaccinated.
