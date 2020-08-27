A Thursday release from the Tennessee Department of Labor shows that the Williamson County unemployment rate for the month of July had moderately improved over the previous month, dropping from a rate of 6.7% in June to 6.4% in July.
Williamson is tied with Moore County in having the second lowest unemployment rate in the state.
This marks Williamson's third consecutive drop in unemployment numbers, with the months of April, May and June showing a 10.5%, 7.4% and 6.7% unemployment rate, respectively.
In July of 2019, Williamson's unemployment rate was 2.9% - the single lowest in the state.
Pickett County in northeastern Tennessee was reported as having the lowest unemployment rate in the state for the month of July with at 6.3%, however, Pickett County is also the state's least populous county with just over 5,000 residents.
Haywood County in west Tennessee was reported as having the single highest unemployment rate for the month of July with a rate of 12.7%, having increased .9% over the previous month.
In total, 72 counties showed lower unemployment rates in July than in the previous month, four counties saw no change, and 19 counties saw increased unemployment rates.
Williamson's total labor force in July was reported to consist of 118,715 people, 111,097 of which were reported as employed, and 7,618 as unemployed.
Statewide, Tennessee's unemployment rate for the month of July was reported to be 9.5%, dropping by just .1% over the previous month. While only a moderate improvement, July's rate shows a significant improvement over April's unemployment rate, which was reported as being 14.7% — the single highest rate ever recorded.
Unemployed Tennesseans can find free job search assistance and career development opportunities at any of the more than 80 American Job Centers across the state. Tennesseans can find the center nearest to them through this interactive map. Online, more than 200,000 active job listings are currently available on the state’s workforce development website.
