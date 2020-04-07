As we continue to find ways to connect and have fun during this time of social distancing and staying at home amid COVID-19, Williamson Home Page is excited to provide one more way to bring people together.
For those who miss going to get a glass of wine or cocktail with friends and listening to live music, Williamson Home Page is hosting its first-ever Home Page + Friends Happy Hour on Thursday, April 9 at 6 p.m.
“We are partnering with Gray’s on Main and O’ Be Joyful owners Joni and Michael Cole to bring you this live performance,” said Kelly Gilfillan, publisher of Williamson Home Page. “We are also partnering with Moon Wine and Spirits owners Eddie and Kathy Moon for the beverages.”
Readers can go to drizly.com and order libations for delivery.
Talented jazz musician, Stephanie Adlington, along with her duet partner Aaron Lessard, will be performing during the happy hour as A Tale of Two. The duet recently performed at Gray’s on Main and are eager to share their music as a source to uplift Home Page readers’ spirits.
Named “A Tale of Two”, the duo showcases Adlington’s soulful torch song blast of a voice and Lessard’s guttural and stylish acoustic blues picking. Raved-haired and always decked out in vintage chic, Adlington’s vox is a cross between Patsy Cline’s emotive and deep alto with a sprinkling of Sarah Vaughn’s sophistication.
Cool and Rat Pack confident Lessard, whether playing slide on his resonator guitar or on his oversized Gretsch electric, blows country blues like Elmore James playing behind Johnny Cash and Jack White.
"Aaron and I were traveling around until the pandemic hit and that came to a halt," Adlington said. "We want to give some joy to people. It's our mission to keep people's morale up… It's amazing we can do all these live tours, but then also reach so many people just sitting on our couch at home."
Adlington and Lessard often dabble in tales about revenge, murder, stealing and drinking. Their songwriting features sinners of all stripes and persuasions. They ooze an infectious (pun intended) stage presence and chemistry that carries over from the music to the back and forth banter between songs. “A Tale of Two” offers a different kind of Americana – storytelling by a swampy pair of retro raconteurs spinning blues arias with soul, intrigue and power.
The duo will be performing for tips from the Home Page reader community.
Then stay tuned for Friday night's Happy Hour Facebook live event with a mixologist from Gray's on Main who will show us how to make some classic cocktails in a virtual mixology class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.