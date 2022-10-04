A winning $100,000 lottery ticket was sold in Spring Hill.
According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning Powerball number was drawn on Saturday night and matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to initially win $50,000.
That payout was doubled since the unidentified player chose the Power Play feature for a total of $100,000 in winnings.
The lucky ticket was sold at the Main Street Publix, but no further information about the winner or the winning ticket has been made public.
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation reports that more than $6.5 billion has been raised to fund education programs since 2004, with players winning more than $17.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers earning more than $1.7 billion in commissions.
