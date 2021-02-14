A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Williamson County by the National Weather Service (NWS) and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Freezing rain is expected to fall across the county Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow is expected to fall all day Monday, with the NWS anticipating anywhere between two to six inches of snow accumulation. Temperatures Monday will range between 15 - 26°F, with winds around 10 miles per hour.
Meteorologist Faith Borden with the NWS said on Friday that Monday's conditions could prove dangerous for Williamson County drivers, and advised those hitting the treats to practice extreme caution.
"Late Sunday night into Monday night looks like we could see some freezing rain and then followed up by some snow - it's not looking pretty," Borden said. "Use caution, if you don't have to travel, don't, check the weather before you go, slow down... that kind of stuff."
The expected weather has also led all Williamson County parks and recreation facilities will be closed Monday according to a release from the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department.
