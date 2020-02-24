Early voting for the 2020 presidential primary has been underway in Williamson County since Feb. 12, and despite the 2018 midterm elections showing the highest turnout rate in Williamson County since such records began, early voting turnout has lagged behind 2016’s early voting numbers.
As of Saturday, 4.9% of Williamson County’s 161,073 registered voters participated in the presidential primary, for a total number of 7,837 votes. In comparison, early voting turnout in the 2016 Presidential Primary saw 10% of registered voters participate, for a total number of 14,223 votes.
While the early voting results are not conclusive given the fact that early voting won’t end in Williamson County until Tuesday at noon, or at 6 p.m. in Franklin, early voting turnout in 2016 looks to exceed this year’s numbers, save for a surge in participation on Tuesday.
“The early voting turnout percentage has been relatively consistent with participation in a presidential primary, and is somewhat similar to the turnout in the 2016 primary when approximately 14,000 ballots were cast early or 10% of the registered voters” said Chad Gray, Administrator of Elections. “However, if you decide to wait until Election Day, March 3rd, to cast your ballot, you may now go to any of our 25 Election Day Convenience Vote Center sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. regardless of your place of residence inside the county.”
As far as the split between voters casting their ballot for either the Republican or Democratic nominee, Republican participation just barely won out at 52.5%, versus Democrats’ 47.5%.
Early voting will continue in Williamson County until Tuesday at noon, or 6 p.m. in Franklin. For more on voting locations and times, click here. Residents on the Maury County side of Spring Hill will be able to participate until Tuesday at 4 p.m., but will have to cast their ballots at the Maury County Election Commission Office in Columbia.
Those unable to make it to early voting will have their last chance to vote in the Presidential Primary on Tuesday, March 3.
