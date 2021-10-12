Williamson Medical Center is planning a $189 million expansion that will add more than 60 new beds to the hospital in its first large scale expansion since 2003.
The expansion and remodel is slated to begin in spring 2022, and construction should be finished by 2024, according to a release from WMC. The project will expand ER capacity from 28 to 44, add a behavioral health pod, expand obstetrics from 28 beds to 34, add additional flowers to the hospital's West Tower and renovate patient rooms in the Main Tower.
The hospital received approval to apply for $150 in bond financing to help fund the project at the Oct. 11 Williamson County Commission meeting.
“Williamson County is projected to more than double our current population by 2040, and it’s imperative that our healthcare system prepares for that growth now," Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO, said in a release. "This project will allow us to do this by not only broadening and enhancing our physical plant but also by giving us the resources needed to offer even greater access to high-quality healthcare and accommodate higher acuity services.”
The bonds will be repaid over 20 years with WMC revenue, and the hospital says it will supplement financing with available funds and a capital campaign.
