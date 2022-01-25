The 2022 uKnighted Nolensville 5K at 5 and Kendall’s K Buddy 1K Run have been set for Sunday, April 3.
According to a news release the professionally chip timed 5K will take place at Nolensville High School at 5 p.m., while Kendall's K will take place at 4 p.m.
"The 5K event is a great opportunity, for community, family, friends and students to support the athletic programs in a competitive fun environment and have a great time," the news release reads.
The annual 1K is specifically for children with disabilities who participate in honor of Kendall Reichert, a former Sunset Middle School student she suffered a fatal seizure in 2018.
"In her short 15 years, she touched the lives of countless people with her quick wit and unforgettable smile," the news release reads.
Children are also invited to enjoy the Kendall's K Pre-Race Fun Zone with lots of activities for children of all abilities starting at 3 p.m.
All runners will receive a finisher medal, and you can sponsor a “K” in honor of your favorite teacher, friend, family member or whomever you wish for $50, which will include a name sign along the race route.
Register for the 5K here, and the 1K here.
All proceeds will go to the Nolensville Athletic Funds with a portion of the proceeds going to support the special education transition classroom at NHS.
